The Las Vegas Raiders have danced around the injury report ever since kicking off the campaign in Week 1.

First, the Raiders lost wideout Jakobi Meyers after a graphic head-to-head collision, prompting a trip to the concussion list and absence from Las Vegas’ Week 2 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Then, as Meyers made his return to the field, Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo also went down, suffering a Week 3 concussion that sidelined the 31-year-old for a game as well. In both instances, without Meyers or Garoppolo healthy, the Raiders have suffered double-digit losses, dragging the team to a 1-3 season start.

However, the Raiders received good news as Garoppolo was cleared from the concussion protocol and is set to start Monday night against the Green Bay Packers, according to Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.

Once again, the Raiders and Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels will be up to the test, this time facing a 2-2 Packers team also seeking redemption after their own Week 4 loss.

“Obviously when you get your starting quarterback back, I think the whole team feels it,” McDaniels told reporters Saturday, per team-provided video. “But I thought our team responded the right way in terms of who’s practicing and all the rest of last week. I don’t thin they treated it any differently. I think they respect everybody else.”