Brad Marchand Learned This ‘Big Thing’ From Ex-Bruins Captains

Brad Marchand is the new Bruins captain, but he won’t be the only player who leads Boston this season.

Marchand acknowledged as much even before the “C” was put on his Black and Gold sweater. After Patrice Bergeron retired, the 15th-year pro wasn’t concerned about who would fill Boston’s captainship void because the B’s take a collective approach to leadership.

Cam Neely, Don Sweeney and company ultimately turned to Marchand to replace Bergeron, but the star winger reiterated his all-hands-on-deck stance Wednesday in an interview with Bruins reporter Eric Russo. The strategy is something Marchand picked up from the B’s captains who came before him.

“I think one of the big things that Bergy and Zee (Zdeno Chara) both really did as Zee was leaving and Bergy did it more as he was getting ready to leave — start building a group of leaders,” Marchand told Russo. “Kind of leading by committee. I think that’s one thing I really respected and enjoyed seeing was the effects it had throughout the entire room as you led as a group. I think that’s something we’ll continue to build on, especially with the talent level we have and the leadership level we have off the ice — how many guys can lead. I think it’s a great way to continue to empower guys and motivate them in different situations.”

Two players who certainly will help Marchand lead the Bruins are Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak. The pair were appointed as alternate captains after Marchand became the 27th captain in franchise history.

The group currently is hard at work with Boston’s preseason slate scheduled to kick off Sunday. From there, Marchand and company will open the regular season Oct. 11 at home against the Chicago Blackhawks.