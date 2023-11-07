When Aaron Rodgers was caught on the field throwing passes during the pregame of the New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers game on Monday night, fans were thrilled to see the quarterback who has been sidelined since Week 1 when he tore his Achilles just four snaps into the contest back on the field.

But what happened after the game, had fans in a frenzy as cameras caught the Super Bowl XLV champion tell Chargers safety Derwin James he would be back in “a few weeks.”

During his visit on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, Rodgers began to backpedal his initial statement.

“I didn’t realize that was going to get caught here,” Rodgers said. “Obviously, that was said with a little tongue and cheek there. It would be nice to be back in a couple of weeks. That’s probably not anywhere a realistic timeline but a couple (of weeks) could be a few, could be a a lot more. It’s more of a phrase that didn’t have a specific timetable, but yeah, I said it smiling, jokingly.”

Rodgers said he’s feeling good about where he is in his rehab and even though he was throwing the ball on the field, it doesn’t mean he’s ready to suit up for the Jets.

“We’re not back. That’s just my stress reliever,” Rodgers told McAfee. “That’s just me feeling a little bit normal. Feeling like I’m back (as a) member of the team almost. That’s just me relieving some stress and having some fun pregame.”

The 39-year-old said it just felt good to be around his teammates at MetLife Stadium and believes when he’s 70 years old he’ll still be able to throw the ball pretty good. He’s simply focused on continuing his rehab.

“I’m feeling a lot more strength in the Achilles but we’re a long way off from being under center,” he said. “It’s going to be a process, but I like where I’m at. Obviously, ahead of schedule.”

Rodgers said if the Jets were in the mix for the playoffs, he would be more inclined to push himself for a return and he has faith his team will do just that.