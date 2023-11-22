Andrew Bailey Excited For Opportunity To Return To Red Sox

Andrew Bailey made an impact with the Boston Red Sox as their closer to start the 2013 before a season-ending injury. Now, he looks to revamp the staff as the team’s new pitching coach.

Boston made the hire official on Tuesday, giving the former Rookie of the Year a chance to reflect on another tenure with the Red Sox.

“Life’s too short to turn down opportunities like this,” Bailey told reporters in a Zoom call, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “Obviously, Boston is a desired market. I was fortunate enough to secure an interview and things went well. … I’m excited to be (with the) Red Sox again.”

Bailey has more than earned a new role with the Red Sox, turning around the pitching staff in San Francisco in the same role. After his former teammate in chief baseball officer Craig Breslow also returned to Boston, the Red Sox became that much more favorable over other teams that offered positions in the AL East.

As a player, Bailey made 49 career appearances with the Red Sox, going 4-2 with a 4.91 ERA while recording 14 saves. On a team that eventually went on to win the World Series, Bailey did not get a chance to finish out his run in the bullpen due to a shoulder injury.

“I know I was brought there to do a job, and as a player, I wasn’t able to due that job to the best of my abilities due to injury,” Bailey reflected, per Alex Speier of the Boston Globe.

Inheriting a starting rotation in need of improvement, Bailey looks to make a major impact for the Red Sox in 2024.