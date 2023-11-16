Best Comeback: Bruins Show Off With John Beecher’s Family In Attendance

Boston Bruins rookie forward John Beecher had many of his friends and family in the crowd at KeyBank Center for the Bruins’ 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres.
Beecher was drafted 30th overall in the first round of the 2019 NHL Draft.
The 22-year-old forward has scored a goal and an assist across his first 15 games in the NHL.
For more, check out the “Best Comeback” in the video above presented by “Berkshire Bank.”
Story continues below advertisement
Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images