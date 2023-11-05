Bill Belichick apparently wasn’t thrilled with how the New England Patriots performed during the first half of their Week 9 game against the Washington Commanders. And the Patriots head coach indicated as much when he was approached by FOX Sports sideline reporter Shannon Spake during the intermission.

Spake said she asked Belichick at the half about New England’s consistency on defense. His answer left a lot to be desired.

“He just starred at me and shook his head,” Spake shared on the FOX broadcast.

It probably won’t come as much of a surprise to those who are accustomed to Belichick’s interactions with the media. Belichick, of course, is rather tight-lipped and is not one to provide details when he’s asked a question he doesn’t like.

The Patriots entered the intermission with a 14-10 lead. New England benefited from a horrible decision by Sam Howell at the end of the first half, the Commanders quarterback throwing an interception in the red area. It marked the second forced turnover by the Patriots’ defense.