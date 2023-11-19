Things have gone from bad to worse for Brandon Staley and the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers went into Lambeau Field for a Week 11 game in hopes of getting back on track against another struggling team. Instead, the Green Bay Packers knocked Staley and company further down the AFC standings after a 23-20 win.

The Chargers, who entered the contest last in the league in passing yards allowed, allowed Packers quarterback Jordan Love to complete 27 of his 40 passes for 322 yards and a pair of touchdowns. It marked a career-high in yards for Love, who orchestrated a six-play, 75-yard drive capped by a Romeo Doubs touchdown with 2:33 remaining.

The end result led to a tense exchange between Staley and a reporter after the game.

“I have full confidence — like I have told you, like I’ve told you from the beginning — I have full confidence in our way of playing. I have full confidence in myself as the play-caller, and the way that we teach, the way that we scheme. Full confidence in that,” Staley told reporters, per FOX Sports.

“We got to bring this group together and do it consistently, OK? And that’s where it’s at. So you can stop asking that question, OK? I’m going to be calling the plays and the defenses, OK? So we’re clear. So you don’t have to ask that again.”

The notion Staley will continue to call the defensive plays might not be his decision for much longer, however. Should the Chargers continue to fall down the AFC standings, there’s reason to believe ownership will move on from the third-year coach who’s had an underwhelming run alongside quarterback Justin Herbert.

Current New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been included in speculation regarding Staley’s replacement.

Things won’t get much easier as the Chargers host the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens in Week 12.