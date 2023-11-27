Sunday proved to be an exciting day for the Giants, but it started with some suboptimal publicity for the franchise.

A few hours before New York and New England kicked off their Week 12 game at MetLife Stadium, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported head coach Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale were in a “bad place.” Glazer set an expectation for the two to sever ties in the near future, potentially even before the season ends.

Daboll was asked about the rumor after the Giants defense shined in a 10-7 win over the Patriots.

“Yeah, I’d say the biggest argument Wink and I have had is who has the last piece of pizza,” Daboll told reporters, per an SNY video. “So, got a lot of respect for Wink — done a good job. I’ll leave it at that.”

If Daboll’s remarks weren’t believable enough, his actions in the locker room after New York’s fourth win of the season suggested there’s no beef with Martindale. The 2022 Coach of the Year gave his colleague a game ball after New York forced three New England turnovers.

The G-Men, winners of two straight, now will enjoy extended time off before returning to game action Monday, Dec. 11 when they host the Green Bay Packers.