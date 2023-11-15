There’s been a lot made about the blossoming chemistry between Boston Celtics teammates Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis in their first season together

They’re so locked in, in fact, that they’ve shown up on Boston’s latest injury report together.

The Celtics announced Wednesday that both Brown (illness) and Porzingis (right knee contusion) are questionable for a rematch against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Neemias Queta (right foot injury management) was also listed as questionable, an upgrade from his previous game statuses.

If Brown or Porzingis miss the matchup, it would mark the first time this season either player misses a game. Brown has averaged 22.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 33.7 minutes per game, while Porzingis is averaging 19.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.

Al Horford would likely slot into the starting lineup if Porzingis was to miss any time, especially considering the success he’s had against 76ers star Joel Embiid. Brown’s replacement isn’t as easy to identify, as Boston could roll with Sam Hauser or Oshae Brissett depending on how it feels about the matchup with Philly.

Hauser, who is 47.5% from beyond the arc this season, is undoubtedly the better offensive option, but Brissett’s hustle has earned him more minutes in recent games. The 76ers struggled defending the three-point line Tuesday, falling to the Indiana Pacers after allowing Tyrese Haliburton to make 7-of-13 shots from distance.

The C’s will tip things off against the Sixers at 7:30 p.m. ET.