Mac Jones and the New England Patriots fell to the Indianapolis Colts 10-6 on Sunday in large part because the quarterback faltered in a clutch situation.

New England played well defensively and set a season high with 167 rushing yards as a team. In a winnable game, Jones did not help the Patriots finish drives as he missed key throws and eventually gifted the Colts a badly-thrown interception in the red zone. The Patriots had several chances to win the game, but Jones could not deliver.

In review of the loss, FS1’s Colin Cowherd highlighted Jones’ shortcomings that cost the Patriots.

“Both Mac Jones and Zach Wilson had their moments,” Cowherd said on “The Herd” on Monday. “When you needed a big play, they made a big bone-headed mistake.”

Story continues below advertisement

What did Zach Wilson and Mac Jones have in common yesterday?



"When you needed a big play, they made a big boneheaded mistake." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/lYnYLmXO0p — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 13, 2023

Jones previously flourished in his decision-making during his initial season as a rookie. Now after two seasons of shortcomings, Jones’ inability to make the key plays late in games might cost him his job with the Patriots.

“In big moments, I need big plays,” Cowherd added. “That’s a defining trait of quarterback.”

The Patriots look to move forward after the bye week against the New York Giants in Week 12.