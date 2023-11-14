This Team Makes Sense For Jack Jones After Patriots Release

It might make sense for Jack Jones to take a path traveled by several other former Patriots in recent years.

Jones’ New England tenure came to a screeching halt Monday when the franchise released the sophomore cornerback. The 25-year-old’s 18-month stint in Foxboro, Mass. was littered with lowlights — most notably a gun-related arrest over the summer — and Bill Belichick eventually had enough. The Patriots head coach was fed up enough to not even consider the possibility of bringing Jones back on the practice squad.

Off-field and behavioral issues aside, Jones remains a talented player. Even Belichick was willing to acknowledge as much Tuesday morning. The young corner surely will receive another opportunity in the NFL, and we shouldn’t be surprised if it comes from the Raiders.

Las Vegas recently was tabbed as “Patriots West” due to all of the New England alums Josh McDaniels brought over to the Entertainment Capital of the World. McDaniels now is out of the picture in Vegas, but Jones has a connection to the Raiders’ new head coach. The 2022 fourth-round pick played three collegiate seasons at Arizona State, all of which featured Antonio Pierce on the coaching staff.

Pierce is looking like somewhat of a godsend for the Silver and Black, who ripped off back-to-back wins after axing McDaniels. Most notably, the Raiders visibly are happier playing under the Super Bowl-winning linebacker than McDaniels. Pierce appears to be a player’s coach, and Jones might mesh better in that type of environment rather than the rigid structure in place at Gillette Stadium.

Las Vegas doesn’t really need Jones, as it enters Week 11 ranked 10th in passing yards allowed this season. That said, you can never have enough depth at premium positions in the NFL and character concerns historically have never stopped the Davis family from bringing in troubled-yet-talented players.

To be clear, Jones still is an unproven commodity and the Raiders shouldn’t sweat it if another team ends up acquiring the second-year pro. But if we’re talking about a place where Jones could maximize his potential, it might be Las Vegas.