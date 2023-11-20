Tempers were flaring late in the fourth quarter of the New York Jets-Buffalo Bills tilt at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

With the game in favor of a Bills rout, the two teams engaged in an on-field scrum following a failed third-and-two rush attempt for Buffalo with 5:50 left to play in the game.

Following the Bills’ 32-6 victory, some players were getting into it in the hallway leading to the locker rooms,according to reports from SNY TV’s Connor Hughes.

The fight started between Clemons & Dawkins off the field. Spilled into the tunnel. Others then involved. It wasn’t pretty. #Bills got last laugh with words thrown about the victory.



— Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 20, 2023

According to Hughes, the fight started between Jets defensive end Michael Clemons and Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins that spilled into the tunnel and involved other New York and Buffalo players.

No comments from either team were shared following the scuffle.

The Jets couldn’t get anything going on offense and the Bills defense made them pay with two forced fumbles, two interceptions and six sacks for a total loss of 40 yards. Jets head coach Robert Saleh benched starting quarterback Zach Wilson in favor of Tim Boyle with 2:17 remaining in the third quarter.

On the other side of the ball, the Bills responded to a change in offensive coordinators after firing Ken Dorsey on Tuesday. Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes for Buffalo and the Bills snapped a two-game losing skid in the crushing win over their division rivals.

The Jets had staged a comeback victory over the Bills in Week 1 after rookie punt returner Xavier Gipson ran 65 yards for the game-winning touchdown in overtime.