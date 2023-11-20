Jets Bench Quarterback Zach Wilson During Rout Vs. Bills

Zach Wilson was pulled from the New York Jets game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sunday evening.

The 2021 No. 2 overall pick was replaced by Tim Boyle at the start of the fourth quarter. The Jets trailed 29-6 at the time of Wilson’s benching.

Wilson completed merely seven of his 15 passes for 81 yards and one touchdown in the contest. He also threw an interception and took five sacks against the Bills, the final sack being his final snap of the game.

The move from Jets head coach Robert Saleh comes after weeks (years?) of questions about Wilson in the starting role.

The 24-year-old Wilson was expected to sit this season and reset behind quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who the Jets traded for this offseason. Rodgers’ Achilles injury in New York’s season opener, however, thrust Wilson back into the starting spot. He is 3-5 in nine games this season while throwing more interceptions (six) than touchdowns (five).

It’ll be interesting to hear if Saleh considers Wilson’s benching a long-term thing, or if he plans to start him again in Week 12. Fortunately for the Jets, Rodgers reportedly is inching closer to a mid-December return.