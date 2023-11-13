For Bill Belichick, last week ended the same way it started.

Last Monday, the Patriots head coach was asked direct questions about his job security amid New England’s disappointing season. And after his team suffered a humiliating loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Belichick was asked whether speculation about his potential firing was a distraction for the team.

“I just go out there and do the best I can every day,” Belichick told reporters in Frankfurt, Germany.

Most head coaches probably would’ve been fired by now. But for multiple reasons, including all Belichick has done for the Patriots, a midseason firing seems unlikely. Plus, all indications are Belichick still has the support of team leaders.

Story continues below advertisement

But the clock might be ticking, and Robert Kraft no longer is hiding his disappointment.