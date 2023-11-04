Matthew Poitras made it past the nine-day window with the Boston Bruins and is ready for the challenges that come with an 82-game regular season.

The 19-year-old received praise throughout the organization, and his skills with the puck give the Black and Gold a different dimension that can help the offense. But the transition from junior hockey to the NHL can be tough on any player.

The Anaheim Ducks have taken their time with 2023 second-overall pick Leo Carlsson this season, and Jim Montgomery was asked if Poitras also will be on the same path.

“I think we would do more similar like we’ve done with veteran players,” Montgomery told reporters, per team-provided video. “When you’re a young player, load management’s an issue. When you’re an old player, load management’s (an issue). We’ve been encouraging (Brad Marchand) to take maintenance days so that he has the energy, and he’s been great. With the salary cap, it’s hard to have one of your most creative players miss games for load management. Try to have more selective, optional skates, we’re going to tell him to take the option and the recovery process that we do with our players. He’s young, but they don’t have the facilities nor the expertise of people to work with like they do in junior hockey. We do here.”

Montgomery added: “Everybody hits a wall in a year, doesn’t matter who you are. Schedule gets dense and your body has to recover on its own. He doesn’t know that yet, especially with the travel. So with a lot of young guys, you know, you feel great every day when you’re 10 years old. You don’t have many off days, but it does catch up to you.”

Boston is unbeaten through 10 games, but likely a lesson learned from last season was that regular-season accolades only go so far. Keeping players fresh for the final stretch of the season, especially the postseason seems to be a point of emphasis for the Bruins with Marchand taking maintenance days.

The Bruins already have been hit with injuries with Matt Grzelcyk and Milan Lucic on long-term injured reserve. Jakub Lauko is on injured reserve, and Derek Forbort was day-to-day this week with an injury. Charlie McAvoy’s four-game suspension also has forced Boston to rely on multiple call-ups, but players like Mason Lohrei have stepped up to the challenge to keep the Bruins competitive in the Atlantic Division.

Boston gets another Original Six matchup Saturday when they take on the Detriot Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET with pregame coverage at 6 p.m. on NESN.