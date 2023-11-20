How Robert Saleh Explained Jets Benching Of Zach Wilson

After weeks of struggles with the New York Jets, head coach Robert Saleh had finally seen enough from quarterback Zach Wilson.

In the second half of a 32-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Saleh pulled the former first-round pick for backup Tim Boyle. Wilson could not ignite the offense in the divisional loss, going 7-of-15 through the air for 81 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Following the loss, Saleh did not have an immediate answer on who would start moving forward but noted that a decision would be made early in the week.

“Just tried to see if we could get something going on the offensive side of the ball,” Saleh told reporters, per a team-provided video. “We’re going to watch the tape and make a decision tomorrow.”

Story continues below advertisement

After two seasons as the starter, Wilson jumped back into action after entering Week 1 as the backup in New York.

The Jets fell to 4-6 on the season, falling further behind in a competitive AFC playoff chase. After injuring his Achilles in the season opener, former MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers could still return later this season.

Ultimately for the Jets, the team looks to stay in the hunt for a potential Rodgers return that could be enough of a boost to reach the postseason.