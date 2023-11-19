Xavier Gipson had created arguably the play of the year for the New York Jets so far this season.

On Monday Night Football in Week 1, the rookie out of S.F. Austin ran back an overtime punt for a touchdown in a stunning Jets win over the Buffalo Bills after losing quarterback Aaron Rodgers to an Achilles injury in the opening minutes.

Gipson became the hero of the night as quarterback Zach Wilson attempted to keep the talented team afloat. Since then, New York has struggled to find momentum, entering Week 11 at 4-5 in need of a win.

On Sunday, the teams met in Orchard Park for a rematch with Buffalo back at home.

Gipson took the field to return the opening kick for the Jets from Buffalo’s Tyler Bass. During the return, Bills fullback special teamer Reggie Gilliam delivered a crushing hit on Gipson, forcing a fumble that Buffalo recovered deep in New York territory.

After taking possession, the Bills ultimately scored first on a field goal.

From the last play of Week 1 to the first play in Week 11, Gipson has been right in the middle of the action for the Jets against the Bills this season.