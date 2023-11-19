The Jets failed to acquire Davante Adams at first, but they apparently are eager to try again.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, New York is expected to make another run at Adams this offseason. The Jets reportedly kicked the tires on the superstar wide receiver before this season’s NFL trade deadline, but the Raiders weren’t interested in moving Adams.

New York “might not be willing to take no for an answer” this spring, per Schefter, which would make sense after the organization has been forced to watch an anemic Zach Wilson-led offense week in and week out. If the Jets can reunite Adams with Aaron Rodgers and the legendary quarterback can stay healthy next season, Gang Green could feature one of the league’s most dynamic offenses in 2024.

But according to Schefter’s sources, continued success for Las Vegas could diminish the likelihood of an Adams trade to the Meadowlands. The Raiders are 2-0 under interim head coach Antonio Pierce and Adams is among the Las Vegas players who has looked the most rejuvenated since Josh McDaniels was fired. Conversely, a rocky end to the campaign could lead to Adams requesting a trade, per Schefter.

Both the Jets and the Raiders enter Week 11 in contention for an AFC wild card spot. New York (4-5) is set to visit the struggling Buffalo Bills on Sunday, while Las Vegas (5-5) is in Miami for a matchup with the Dolphins.