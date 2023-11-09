The Boston Celtics have cooled off following a 5-0 start to the new NBA season.

The team has lost two straight on the road, most recently in a 106-103 defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers. Reigning MVP Joel Embiid scored 29 points with four blocks to defeat the Celtics at Wells Fargo Center.

Despite the loss, the Celtics made key plays when needed at both ends of the floor. All five starters finished in double figures and held the 76ers to just 26% from beyond the arc. The Celtics also ignited a late-game comeback to get within one possession.

“It’s perspective,” Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla told reporters after the game, per NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “I thought, actually, this was one of our better played games from an execution and a mindset standpoint.”

Outside of a massive swing in the second quarter, Mazzulla was pleased with his team’s performance. Unfortunately, that 39-27 Philadelphia advantage played major dividends at the final horn.

“I thought we played the right way,” Mazzulla added. “We had well-balanced scoring. I thought we executed. We were connected on the defensive end of the floor. It’s two really good teams playing together.”

As two of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference, the Celtics will see plenty of the 76ers later this season. After a tough loss to a major rival, Mazzulla believes his team’s mindset can draw important takeaways from the defeat.

“We just have to have the emotional maturity and the mental toughness to know that we’re going to learn from this,’ Mazzulla explained. “We’re seven games in and playing really close games against good teams.”

The Celtics look to get back on track on Friday night against the Brooklyn Nets to kick off their slate in the NBA In-Season Tournament.