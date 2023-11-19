Jonathan Kraft Was ‘So Pissed’ About This Patriots Play Vs. Colts

We probably don’t need proof to claim Patriots brass wasn’t pleased about the team’s performance in Germany. New England only put up six points against a mediocre opponent and dropped to 2-8 on the season.

Alas, there’s evidence of frustration from the two folks who sit highest on the franchise’s totem pole.

NFL Network cameras captured Robert Kraft looking completely dejected after a horrific red-zone incompletion from Mac Jones. And according to former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich, who was on hand in Frankfurt, a special teams blunder drew the ire of Jonathan Kraft.

“Jonathan gets very vocal, very vocal. He was just not happy,” Ninkovich said on the latest episode of “The Dan and Ninko Show.” “So, he was very mad two times. He was very mad. They didn’t have a returner on one of the punt rushes. They were trying to block the punt. So, he was pissed. He was like, ‘Why the (expletive) don’t we have a returner back there? This is stupid. The ball’s going to get pinned down there and we’re going to be on the 1-yard line.’ He was so pissed. He was so pissed. Mr. (Robert) Kraft is pretty even-keeled, though.”

Ninkovich went on to reveal Jonathan Kraft also was “pissed” about Mac Jones’ brutal late-game interception, which prompted Bill Belichick to bench the third-year quarterback. The Super Bowl-winning ‘backer claimed the team president declared, ‘We’re bad,’ a sentiment similar to the one he appeared to utter during New England’s Week 9 home loss to the Washington Commanders.

The Kraft family figures to be in store for more lowlights as the Patriots wrap up their regular season. Such is life for an untalented and injury-ravaged football team that currently doesn’t have a clear-cut starting QB. But for New England fans searching for optimism, these frustrations for ownership could ultimately lead to sweeping changes.