Ahead of last month’s NFL trade deadline, no Patriots player appeared in more trade rumors than Josh Uche.

Multiple outlets reported Uche was the New England player most likely to be dealt, with his role, his contract situation and the value of his position all contributing to the speculation.

Ultimately, the Patriots chose not to move the fourth-year pass rusher, whose rookie contract expires after the season — or anyone else. After declining to speak with reporters in the weeks following the deadline, Uche finally did Tuesday.

“The conversation I had was a mutual thing where the organization wanted me here, and of course, I wanted to finish my career where I started,” Uche told MassLive.com’s Karen Guregian. “But things like that are out of my control. There’s a situation where if a deal or something was enticing (to them), I would have gotten moved.”

Uche racked up 11 1/2 sacks in a breakout 2022 season, but he’s been unable to replicate that production in his contract year as he’s battled injuries and the extra attention he’s received with Pro Bowler Matthew Judon on injured reserve. Uche has just 2 1/2 sacks in eight games.

The 25-year-old hasn’t developed into an every-down player in New England’s defense, and he likely never will. Uche has played just 33% of defensive snaps when active this season, with the Patriots not trusting his run defense enough to play him on early downs. He’d likely have a larger role in other NFL schemes.

Still, Uche said he wants to stay with the Patriots.

“To finish out my career with the guys I started would be great,” he told MassLive. “I would like to see it through. I was in a similar situation at Michigan. Things were kind of difficult. In college, you can transfer and leave, but that’s not how I was raised. I want to finish something that I started. That’s just how I am.”

Uche said he’s spoken to the team “a bit” about a potential contract extension. The Michigan product is one of four 2020 draft picks set to hit free agency this offseason, along with safety Kyle Dugger, linebacker Anfernee Jennings and offensive lineman Mike Onwenu.

“I’m not at liberty to give you all the details, but it’s mutual,” Uche told MassLive. “The organization would love me to be here, and I would love to be here as well. There’s just some fine-tuning and some things and details that need to be worked out to make it a possibility. But right now, it’s hard to say (if it’ll get done) and everything gets smoothed out.”

Dugger and Uche were second-round picks, while Jennings was a third-rounder. The Patriots have not signed a player they drafted in the first three rounds to a second contract since safety Duron Harmon (third round, 2013).

The 2-8 Patriots have their bye this week before visiting the New York Giants next Sunday at MetLife Stadium.