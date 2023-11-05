FOXBORO, Mass. — Through eight weeks, Commanders rookie Emmanuel Forbes was one of the worst cornerbacks in the NFL. And the Patriots noticed.

Mac Jones was surprisingly candid Sunday when asked about Forbes’ near-interception during the third quarter of Washington’s 20-17 win over New England.

“I got stuck on my read, so, I was working that side,” said Jones, who threw for 220 yards, one touchdown and one pick in the Patriots loss. “I could probably throw a deeper ball. But yeah, whenever he was in the game, we were gonna try and throw at him.”

Forbes, who was drafted one spot in front of Christian Gonzalez, entered Week 9 ranked second-last among qualifying cornerbacks on Pro Football Focus. But the Mississippi State produce posted three tackles, two pass breakups and nearly had one pick in a win that moved the Commanders to 4-5.

“He had a good game,” Jones said during his postgame news conference. “He showed up and played really well. So, shoutout to him.”

Jones’ on-field actions have miffed opponents throughout his two-plus seasons in the NFL. But the comments about Forbes are as close as he’s gotten to offering bulletin-board material with his words.

New England now is 2-7 through nine weeks, with Jones’ poor play a contributing factor. At this point, the Patriots should be considered one of the worst teams in the NFL.

Bill Belichick’s team will look to get back on track next Sunday when it “hosts” the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany.

