The Jets reportedly had a recent opportunity to move off of Zach Wilson, but New York elected to stick with the polarizing third-year quarterback.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Carson Wentz’s camp reached out to the Jets after their ugly “Monday Night Football” loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Wilson logged a career-high 49 pass attempts but only threw for 263 yards with no touchdowns and also took eight sacks.

For Wentz, the inquiry made sense. With a playoff spot still on the table, New York theoretically could have made a desperation move behind center in hopes of bolstering an offense that’s struggled all season. But according to Rapoport, the Jets never made an offer to Wentz, who ultimately joined the Los Angeles Rams’ 53-man roster.

New York sits at 4-4 entering its “Sunday Night Football” showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. At this point, it probably doesn’t make sense for the Jets to bring in a new quarterback and attempt to learn the offense at such a critical juncture of the campaign. Plus, there also might be a chance Aaron Rodgers returns for the home stretch.

Story continues below advertisement

The Jets reportedly “reiterated their faith in Wilson behind closed doors” Tuesday, though that might have been a forced measure from the team’s brass. After all, how much confidence can you really have in Wilson based on what he’s done on the field?