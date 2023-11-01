The Las Vegas Raiders took their first step to an organizational teardown Tuesday night when they fired general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels.

Unfortunately for Las Vegas, it came about six hours after the duo led the charge at the NFL trade deadline, especially since the Raiders could have taken another step toward the future by dealing their present-day talent.

And it seems the Raiders had suitors vying for said talent.

“Explains why they ghosted us,” a team source told CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson on Wednesday. “Nobody responded (Tuesday).”

Story continues below advertisement

Raiders wideout Davante Adams headlines that group. It would have made plenty of sense for Las Vegas to deal the veteran receiver seeing how they’re trending toward a lost season. Even fellow wideout Hunter Renfrow, who has one year remaining on his contract, could have landed Las Vegas a draft pick.

The deadline came and went, however. And now the 3-5 Raiders will have to wait until the offseason should they want to commit to a full-fledged rebuild.