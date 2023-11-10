The Las Vegas Raiders are in the beginning stages of a complete transformation, putting the Josh McDaniels era behind them following a 3-5 start to the season.

However, are the major changes over after McDaniels alongside ex-general manager Dave Ziegler and ex-offensive coordinator Mike Lombardi were all shown the door? Maybe not.

Having already directed Jimmy Garoppolo, the team’s starting quarterback at the beginning of the season, to the bench in place of rookie Aidan O’Connell, the wheels might be in motion for Las Vegas’ next move: bye-bye Garoppolo?

“How about … very? Benching Garoppolo as part of the reset that saw coach Josh McDaniels, general manager Dave Ziegler and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi all get fired does not bode well for the QB’s future in Las Vegas,” ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez wrote Thursday. “He threw nine interceptions over six games but seven touchdown passes. Then again, it all depends upon how well rookie Aidan O’Connell and the Raiders play in Garoppolo’s absence. Interim coach Antonio Pierce also said we probably haven’t seen the last of Garoppolo this season.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Raiders signed Garoppolo to a three-year, $72.75 million contract in the offseason, giving the 32-year-old a clean slate after an ugly falling out with the San Francisco 49ers. McDaniels figured that the magic that once existed in New England could be rehashed in Las Vegas by bringing another fellow Patriots alumni aboard. That clearly wasn’t the case.

Garoppolo made six appearances, throwing four touchdowns and nine interceptions while also recording a 65.5 completion percentage. He also dealt with several injuries, most recently making an early departure in Week 6 against the Patriots, allowing backups Brian Hoyer and O’Connell to compete for the starting role.

Instead of tapping out early on, the Raiders appear committed to completely shifting the momentum of their season after a slow setback. Las Vegas, in high spirits following the McDaniels firing, defeated the New York Giants by scoring a season-high 30 points in Week 9.