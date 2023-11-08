The Las Vegas Raiders showed Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler the door just eight games into their 2023 season, prompting a search for the team’s next official head coach and general manager.

Now, with the Raiders positioned to undergo a hunt for a replacement to take the helm and be their next head honcho, the organization will lean toward one of its minority owners who knows a thing or two about winning: Tom Brady.

“It’s widely assumed that Brady will have some amount of influence over the decisions to be made in Las Vegas,” according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

McDaniels getting canned instantly made an impact on the Raiders, who scored a season-high 30 points just days after removing their head coach of nearly two seasons. Las Vegas felt some new-found energy and celebrated in a cigar-filled locker room Sunday following the end of its Week 9 victory over the New York Giants, marking the first day of a new McDaniels-less chapter.

Story continues below advertisement

Brady spent a chunk of his dynasty-building 20-year run in New England, alongside then-offensive coordinator McDaniels. And while the formula worked enough for the Patriots to be the NFL’s most dominant franchise, those credits proved to not be transferrable.

McDaniels failed as a head coach, both with the Denver Broncos and Raiders. Clearly, the 47-year-old was incapable of rallying the Las Vegas locker room. In an attempt to apply the “Patriot Way,” McDaniels only proved Brady responsible above all for New England’s success.

Even with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who also spent some time with the Patriots before breaking out as a full-time starter, McDaniels was lost, making the departure a no-brainer decision for Las Vegas.