NFL Rumors: When Raiders Players Knew Josh McDaniels ‘Was Over’

Details have continued to trickle out after the firing of former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels. And it seems McDaniels’ days in Sin City were done as soon as players showed their hand.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported last week McDaniels held a team meeting a few days before the Raiders’ Week 8 game against the Detroit Lions. It was conducted in hopes players would be able to air grievances and the organization move on. However, the meeting reportedly turned “ugly” for McDaniels as players bashed him.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport added more context Sunday ahead of the NFL’s Week 9 slate. Rapoport said sources inside the locker room were not surprised by McDaniels’ firing, which came at 1 a.m. on Halloween night, given the way the meeting played out.

“It goes back to last Thursday’s practice before the Lions’ loss,” Rapoport said on the network’s “NFL Gameday.” “McDaniels had just had a vicious team meeting. Players, coaches had ripped into him. It was ugly. They voiced their displeasure. Then in practice a couple hours later he was described as not himself. He was distant, he let plays happen instead of correcting them. Players felt he was there in body but not in spirit. Essentially, based on the players I’ve spoken with, it broke him.

Story continues below advertisement

“Now, there were other issues — signing Jimmy Garoppolo, not trading the one, not starting Aidan O’Connell against the Bears. But this is the one thing they point and said they believe this was over.”

McDaniels and the Raiders were defeated by the Lions 26-14 on “Monday Night Football.” It marked his final game with the team as he was fired about 24 hours later.

Antonio Piece has taken over as the interim coach in Las Vegas. The Raiders are a 1.5-point home favorite against the New York Giants in Pierce’s coaching debut.