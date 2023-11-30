Riley Reiff’s chances of returning from injured reserve took a hit Thursday.

The veteran offensive lineman did not participate in the Patriots’ latest practice, according to Thursday’s injury report.

Reiff, who can play tackle or guard, was limited in the previous several practices as he works his way back from a knee injury.

The 34-year-old initially injured his knee during the preseason, then landed back on IR in October after appearing in one game. Reiff returned to practice during the Patriots’ bye week and must be added to the 53-man roster by next Wednesday. If he’s not, he would revert to season-ending IR.

Reiff was one of three nonparticipants in Thursday’s practice. Rookie wide receivers Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte also were sidelined.

Douglas is in concussion protocol after taking a hit to the head in last week’s loss to the New York Giants. He also missed Wednesday’s practice, putting his status for Sunday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers in doubt. Boutte, who was limited Wednesday, missed practice due to a shoulder injury and an illness, according to the team.

Running back Ty Montgomery was a full participant after sitting out Wednesday with an illness. Nine players were limited:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Kayshon Boutte, Shoulder / Illness

WR Demario Douglas, Concussion

OL Riley Reiff, Knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

C David Andrews, Foot

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Hamstring

LB Chris Board, Back

OT Trent Brown, Ankle / Chest

RB Ezekiel Elliott, Thigh

ST Matthew Slater, Ankle

G Sidy Sow, Ankle

DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Shoulder

FULL PARTICIPATION

RB Ty Montgomery II, Illness

Headlining the Chargers’ latest injury report was wide receiver Keenan Allen, who leads the NFL in targets and receptions and ranks second in receiving yards behind Tyreek Hill. Allen missed his second straight practice with an injured quad.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Keenan Allen, Quadricep

G/T Zack Bailey, Back

DB Ja’Sir Taylor, Illness

TE Nick Vannett, Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

T Trey Pipkins III, Wrist

S JT Woods, Illness

FULL PARTICIPATION

TE Gerald Everett, Shoulder

WR Quentin Johnston, Ribs/Finger

LB Eric Kendricks, Knee

LB Kenneth Murray Jr., Shoulder

DL Otito Ogbonnia, Knee

T Rashawn Slater, Back

Kickoff for the Week 13 matchup at Gillette Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.