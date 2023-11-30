Riley Reiff’s chances of returning from injured reserve took a hit Thursday.
The veteran offensive lineman did not participate in the Patriots’ latest practice, according to Thursday’s injury report.
Reiff, who can play tackle or guard, was limited in the previous several practices as he works his way back from a knee injury.
The 34-year-old initially injured his knee during the preseason, then landed back on IR in October after appearing in one game. Reiff returned to practice during the Patriots’ bye week and must be added to the 53-man roster by next Wednesday. If he’s not, he would revert to season-ending IR.
Story continues below advertisement
Reiff was one of three nonparticipants in Thursday’s practice. Rookie wide receivers Demario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte also were sidelined.
Douglas is in concussion protocol after taking a hit to the head in last week’s loss to the New York Giants. He also missed Wednesday’s practice, putting his status for Sunday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers in doubt. Boutte, who was limited Wednesday, missed practice due to a shoulder injury and an illness, according to the team.
Running back Ty Montgomery was a full participant after sitting out Wednesday with an illness. Nine players were limited:
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Kayshon Boutte, Shoulder / Illness
WR Demario Douglas, Concussion
OL Riley Reiff, Knee
Story continues below advertisement
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
C David Andrews, Foot
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Hamstring
LB Chris Board, Back
OT Trent Brown, Ankle / Chest
RB Ezekiel Elliott, Thigh
OL Riley Reiff, Knee
ST Matthew Slater, Ankle
G Sidy Sow, Ankle
DL Deatrich Wise Jr., Shoulder
FULL PARTICIPATION
RB Ty Montgomery II, Illness
Headlining the Chargers’ latest injury report was wide receiver Keenan Allen, who leads the NFL in targets and receptions and ranks second in receiving yards behind Tyreek Hill. Allen missed his second straight practice with an injured quad.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
WR Keenan Allen, Quadricep
G/T Zack Bailey, Back
DB Ja’Sir Taylor, Illness
TE Nick Vannett, Concussion
Story continues below advertisement
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
T Trey Pipkins III, Wrist
S JT Woods, Illness
FULL PARTICIPATION
TE Gerald Everett, Shoulder
WR Quentin Johnston, Ribs/Finger
LB Eric Kendricks, Knee
LB Kenneth Murray Jr., Shoulder
DL Otito Ogbonnia, Knee
T Rashawn Slater, Back
Kickoff for the Week 13 matchup at Gillette Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images