The Bruins hope to bounce back Tuesday when they travel to Buffalo to take on the Sabres, and a skillful fan also can play for the opportunity to win a memorable prize.

Boston lost to the Montreal Canadiens in overtime at Bell Centre on Saturday, and the Sabres were shut out by the Pittsburgh Penguins. Both sides head into KeyBank Center with victory on their mind, and Boston fans can test their skills while watching the matchup on NESN.

Fans who sign up and play NESN Games’ “Predict the Game” during Bruins-Sabres can compete to win a signed David Pastrnak black home centennial jersey.

Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

NESN’s Bruins-Sabres broadcast will feature prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the matchup unfolds. “Predict the Game” players also can find additional questions online, and each correct prediction boosts their chances of winning.

The first question will appear during “Bruins Face-Off Live,” which begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. Puck drop at KeyBank Center is scheduled for 7 p.m., and postgame coverage immediately will follow after the final horn. Remember, if you’re on the go, you can watch full coverage of Bruins-Sabres and also play “Predict the Game” using NESN 360.

Remember the more you play, the more opportunities you have to win a special prize.

Click here to play!

