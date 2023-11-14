PWHL Unveils Boston’s Jersey, Color Scheme For Debut Season

We now know what the threads of the PWHL’s Boston team will look like for the club’s inaugural season.

One day before all six teams in the new women’s hockey league opened training camp, the PWHL unveiled the jerseys and color schemes for each franchise. Boston’s color set includes forest green, grey and white.

Per Tuesday’s PWHL press release, dark jerseys will be worn by the home team this season, while the visitor will rock the lighter-colored sweater.

PWHL Boston is set to debut its new uniforms when the league kicks off its regular season schedule in January.