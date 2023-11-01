Josh McDaniels wasn’t the only former Patriots assistant let go by the Raiders on Wednesday.

Las Vegas also fired offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi, according to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

Lombardi was the Patriots’ assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019 and their wide receivers coach from 2020-21 before leaving to join McDaniels’ inaugural Raiders staff. The 35-year-old also served as a Patriots scouting assistant in 2011-12 and is the son of former New England executive Michael Lombardi, a longtime friend of Bill Belichick.

McDaniels’ staff in Las Vegas also featured several other Patriots alumni, including defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo, QBs coach Bo Hardegree, tight ends coach Jerry Schuplinski and coaching assistant Danny Amendola.

Story continues below advertisement

It was unclear as of Wednesday morning whether any of those assistants would be immediately dismissed, but all could be out of a job this offseason once Las Vegas hires its new head coach.

The Raiders’ interim head coach, former NFL linebacker Antonio Pierce, was one of the few members of their staff who did not have a prior connection to McDaniels or the Patriots.

Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler, yet another Patriots alum, also was fired Wednesday. Patriots coach Bill Belichick would not comment on whether he’d consider rehiring McDaniels or Ziegler, saying he was “just getting ready for Washington.”