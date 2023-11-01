The Raiders made drastic changes Wednesday, and their moves aren’t expected to just be with the coaching staff and front office.

Las Vegas fired head coach Josh McDaniels, general manager Dave Ziegler and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi. Linebackers coach Antonio Pierce and quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree will serve as interim head coach and offensive coordinator, respectively, according to multiple reports.

The moves seem to hint at a shift away from Patriots West — Hardegree had a brief season in New England as an offensive assistant — and that direction reportedly will include the quarterback. Jimmy Garoppolo will be benched for the rest of the season in favor of rookie Aidan O’Connell, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rappoport.

“He’s our best QB,” a source told Rappoport on why the move was made.

Garopppolo hasn’t looked like his usual self this season. Injuries have played a part in that, but his inability to get Davante Adams going also was a glaring blemish for the former Patriots quarterback. Garoppolo has struggled with turnovers, leading the league in interceptions with nine heading into Sunday.

O’Connell started in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers when Garoppolo suffered a concussion the game prior. The 2023 fourth-round pick looked shaky in his first start but got into a rhythm in the final quarter. However, when Garoppolo missed a Week 7 matchup with the Chicago Bears due to a back injury, McDaniels opted to start another former Patriots QB, Brian Hoyer.

The decision did not go well internally, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. And the reported decision to start O’Connell once McDaniels was fired seems to confirm that report.

Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.75 million contract with Las Vegas last offseason. The Raiders owe the 32-year-old a $11.25 million fully guaranteed roster bonus. Garoppolo’s $11.25 million base next season only is guaranteed for injury, which means Las Vegas gets out of the contract unless he gets hurt, according to Breer. The situation is the same as Derek Carr’s final year in Las Vegas last season. The New Orleans Saints quarterback stepped away from the Raiders after he was benched.

This Sunday’s matchup could be a battle between rookie quarterbacks if Tommy DeVito gets the nod for the New York Giants.