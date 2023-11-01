The Raiders made drastic changes Wednesday, and their moves aren’t expected to just be with the coaching staff and front office.

Las Vegas fired head coach Josh McDaniels, general manager Dave Ziegler and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi. Linebackers coach Antonio Pierce and quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree will serve as interim head coach and offensive coordinator, respectively, according to multiple reports.

The moves seem to hint at a shift away from Patriots West — Hardegree had a brief season in New England as an offensive assistant — and that direction reportedly will include the quarterback. Jimmy Garoppolo will be benched for the rest of the season in favor of rookie Aidan O’Connell, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rappoport.

“He’s our best QB,” a source told Rappoport on why the move was made.

Story continues below advertisement

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Wed 11/1, 1:43pm
New York Giants
NYG
+103
Sun 11/5, 4:25 PM
LV -1.5 O/U 38.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
Las Vegas Raiders
LV
-122

Garopppolo hasn’t looked like his usual self this season. Injuries have played a part in that, but his inability to get Davante Adams going also was a glaring blemish for the former Patriots quarterback. Garoppolo has struggled with turnovers, leading the league in interceptions with nine heading into Sunday.

O’Connell started in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers when Garoppolo suffered a concussion the game prior. The 2023 fourth-round pick looked shaky in his first start but got into a rhythm in the final quarter. However, when Garoppolo missed a Week 7 matchup with the Chicago Bears due to a back injury, McDaniels opted to start another former Patriots QB, Brian Hoyer.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Wed 11/1, 1:49pm
Washington Commanders
WAS
+150
Sun 11/5, 1:00 PM
NE -3.5 O/U 40.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
New England Patriots
NE
-177

The decision did not go well internally, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. And the reported decision to start O’Connell once McDaniels was fired seems to confirm that report.

Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.75 million contract with Las Vegas last offseason. The Raiders owe the 32-year-old a $11.25 million fully guaranteed roster bonus. Garoppolo’s $11.25 million base next season only is guaranteed for injury, which means Las Vegas gets out of the contract unless he gets hurt, according to Breer. The situation is the same as Derek Carr’s final year in Las Vegas last season. The New Orleans Saints quarterback stepped away from the Raiders after he was benched.

Story continues below advertisement

This Sunday’s matchup could be a battle between rookie quarterbacks if Tommy DeVito gets the nod for the New York Giants.

More NFL:

Patriots Wary To Admit Commanders Sold At Trade Deadline

About the Author

Jason Ounpraseuth

Digital Content Producer I

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com. UMass Lowell product -- shoutout River Hawks. Nerd for all things NFL, basketball, soccer and pro wrestling.

More From Jason

In This Article

Featured image via Lon Horwedel/USA TODAY Sports Images