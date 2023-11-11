The Big Ten handed out its punishment to Jim Harbaugh on Friday, and multiple current Michigan and former Wolverines players sent a simple message to the rest of the college football world.

Harbaugh on Friday was suspended for the remainder of the regular season under the Big Ten’s sportsmanship policy amid the ongoing NCAA investigation into the school’s in-person sign-stealing ring, per ESPN.

The conference claimed in a statement Michigan was in violation of “conducting an impermissible, in-person scouting operation over multiple years, resulting in an unfair competitive advantage that compromised the integrity of competition.”

Harbaugh still will be allowed to coach the team but just can’t be on the sideline. However, the university had a swift response.

“Hours later, Harbaugh and the university requested a temporary restraining order in Washtenaw County Trial Court,” Pete Thamel and Adam Rittenberg wrote. “They filed an emergency ex parte motion, which if granted, would give the judge the ability to stop Harbaugh’s suspension before hearing arguments from the defendants — the Big Ten Conference and commissioner Tony Petitti.”

Michigan claimed the Big Ten did not follow its own procedures and misused its own sportsmanship policy and cited the harm suspended Harbaugh could have. The head coach’s suspension came on the eve of the No. 3 Wolverines’ critical road game against No. 10 Penn State.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy and multiple other players simply tweeted, “Bet,” in response to the Big Ten’s decision. Former New England Patriots quarterback and Michigan alumni Tom Brady also posted the same message in solidarity with the university.

Wolverines fans and the university’s rivals likely will have a rowdy response throughout Saturday.