After an entertainingly chaotic opening two quarters between the Lions and the Packers on Thanksgiving Day, there were even more bizarre happenings when the NFC North rivals left the field for halftime.

The focal point was Jack Harlow, whose alarmingly bad performance in Detroit had NFL fans ruthlessly roasting the rapper on social media. But before Harlow’s flop at Ford Field, Matt LaFleur was at the center of another embarrassing highlight.

LaFleur was attempting to run off the field and into the locker room when security tried to stop the Packers head coach. The 44-year-old LaFleur ran through the block attempt before giving a rather stern look back at the unaware guard.

Packers HC Matt LaFleur was stopped by a security guard while running to the locker room 😳



(via @NFLonFOX) pic.twitter.com/k4gzXAK4vQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 23, 2023

It was a tough look for LaFleur, but he ultimately earned the last laugh in enemy territory. Behind a three-touchdown performance from quarterback Jordan Love, Green Bay handed Detroit only its third loss of the season to the tune of a 29-22 verdict.

The Packers, now 5-6 on the season, picked a great time to pick up some momentum, as they will battle the Kansas City Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 13. Fortunately for LaFleur, the primetime matchup will be at Lambeau Field, where he won’t have to worry about any awkward security run-ins.