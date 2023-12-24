In the Bruins’ third ‘Era Night’ of the Centennial season, members of the B’s Lunch Pail A.C. era were celebrated at TD Garden.

Terry O’Reilly and Rick Middleton joined the broadcast for the Bruins game against the Rangers. They reflected on their time as teammates, their favorite memories on the ice, and share what it meant to wear the spoked ‘B.’

For more, check out the 180 Moment of the Week from “Bruins Pregame Hub,” presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.