The New York Jets activated Aaron Rodgers off the injured reserve list on Dec. 20., even though the veteran quarterback won’t play in 2023.

In order to make the move, the Jets cut fullback Nick Bawden to open up the roster spot for Rodgers, even though he announced the day before his comeback bid from the Achilles injury he suffered in Week 1 would not happen this season. New York then signed Bawden to the practice squad and released cornerback Kalon Barnes just two days later.

With the Jets making all those roster moves for an injured Rodgers who won’t suit up this season, many questioned the motive and if Rodgers was being selfish by taking up the roster spot.

Rodgers silenced the naysayers during his appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday.

“I assumed I was going to go on IR,” Rodgers said on the show. “I asked to be put on IR, but then there was a conversation, ‘Do you want to practice?’ I said not at the expense of somebody getting cut. I know how this works.”

Rodgers added: “I didn’t feel like I needed to practice to continue my rehab. I could do on-the-field stuff on the side, but, obviously, I got overruled there. It is what it is. This was an interesting situation.”

The 21-day practice window closed on Dec. 20 for Rodgers leaving the Jets with the decision to leave him on IR, which would mean he couldn’t practice with the team in an official capacity or activate him to the 53-man roster. New York chose the latter, much to the dismay of Rodgers.