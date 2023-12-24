The Patriots likely will play against a familiar face when they visit the Broncos on Sunday night.

Denver elevated edge rusher Ronnie Perkins from the practice squad for its Week 16 matchup with New England. The Broncos also elevated quarterback Ben DiNucci.

Perkins was drafted by the Patriots in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft but battled injuries and never played in a game for New England. He was released last August but re-signed with the practice squad before being poached by the Broncos in early September.

Perkins appeared in five games for Denver before he was released on Dec. 14. But the Oklahoma product re-signed to the Broncos practice squad this week and now appears primed to suit up Sunday evening at Empower Field.

Story continues below advertisement

Perkins’ Week 16 status will be made official roughly 90 minutes before the Patriots and Broncos kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET.