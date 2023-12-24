The Patriots likely will play against a familiar face when they visit the Broncos on Sunday night.

Denver elevated edge rusher Ronnie Perkins from the practice squad for its Week 16 matchup with New England. The Broncos also elevated quarterback Ben DiNucci.

Perkins was drafted by the Patriots in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft but battled injuries and never played in a game for New England. He was released last August but re-signed with the practice squad before being poached by the Broncos in early September.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Sun 12/24, 9:45am
New England Patriots
NE
+281
Sun 12/24, 8:15 PM
DEN -7 O/U 36.5
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
Denver Broncos
DEN
-356

Perkins appeared in five games for Denver before he was released on Dec. 14. But the Oklahoma product re-signed to the Broncos practice squad this week and now appears primed to suit up Sunday evening at Empower Field.

Story continues below advertisement

Perkins’ Week 16 status will be made official roughly 90 minutes before the Patriots and Broncos kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET.

More Football:

This New Report Puts Dent In Bill Belichick-Commanders Rumors

About the Author

Dakota Randall

New England Patriots Beat Reporter for NESN.com.

Plymouth State/Boston University product from Wolfeboro, NH, who now is based in Rhode Island. Have worked at NESN since 2016, covering the Patriots since 2021. Might chat your ear off about Disney World, Halo 2, and Lord of the Rings.

More From Dakota

In This Article

Featured image via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images