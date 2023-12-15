Bruins Look To Combat Islanders’ Heavy Forechecking With Size, Speed

Jesper Boqvist is getting a second look with the Boston Bruins when the team takes on the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Friday night.

Boston recalled the forward ahead of its game against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night after placing Pavel Zacha and Charlie McAvoy on injured reserve.

Boqvist is expected to skate on the Bruins’ third line with Trent Frederic and James van Riemsdyk.

“I’ve been watching them a lot,” Boqvist said after the Bruins’ morning skate, per the team. “Two great players and they both have had a good season so far. Hopefully, I can help keep them going.”

The 25-year-old has appeared in 24 games with Boston’s AHL affiliate in Providence this season where he’s lit the lamp five times while adding nine assists for 14 points. Even though Boqvist didn’t suit up for Boston against New Jersey, where he played before signing with the Bruins on July 12, head coach Jim Montgomery said players tend to have more motivation if there is a chance they can face their former club.

“His speed. The ability to push the pace with that line,” Montgomery explained, per the team. “He’s been playing really well down in Providence so his confidence is high. We’re excited for him.”

Boqvist appeared in one game for the Bruins this year, the Oct. 26 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks. He registered one hit in just over six minutes of ice time. In his time in Providence, Boqvist said he’s mostly been focused on learning the Bruins system and where his game fits.

“I think I’ve done a pretty good job with that,” he said. “I want to play fast with the puck and strong offensively and create chances.”

Aside from Boqvist, Montgomery’s decision to move Frederic off Charlie Coyle’s wing and center his own line is strategic against New York.

“He makes you big and heavy down the middle,” Montgomery said. “We know this is a heavy team that forechecks a lot. So, we’re going to need to have a physical presence down low at both ends of the ice.”

Coyle is expected to center the second line with Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk flanked on his wings when the Bruins take on the Islanders.