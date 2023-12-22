Bruins’ Matt Poitras Scores For Canada In World Juniors Tune-Up

Boston Bruins forward Matthew Poitras was brought onto Team Canada to add to an already stacked team, and the rookie showed what he can bring to Alan Letang’s side.

Canada took on Switzerland in a pre-World Juniors matchup, and it got going in the first period when Boston University forward Macklin Celebrini connected with Conor Geekie, who is Morgan Geekie’s brother, for a power-play goal to put Canada up 2-0 in the first period.

Macklin Celebrini with a nifty slap-pass to Conor Geekie who finishes off the power-play goal. 🚨#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/OzX5USO8hF — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 22, 2023

Switzerland raced back to even up the score to end the first period, but Canada took over after star Owen Beck put Canada ahead 3-2. Poitras added to the Canadians’ lead when Conor Geekie chased a puck down the left wing and found the Bruins forward, who scored from the Swiss goalie’s crease.

Celebrini received a five-minute major for boarding and game misconduct, which could earn the BU forward a suspension. However, Beck showed why Canada is a favorite to repeat in the World Juniors when he scored a shorthanded goal to put his team up 6-2. Canada beat Switzerland, 6-3.

Poitras quickly got to know his teammates when he arrived for morning skate this week in Sweden. He had a familiar face with his Bruins teammate’s brother, and Letang made Poitras one of the top-six forwards for Canada.

The World Juniors begin Tuesday, and Canada will face off against Finland where Poitras will hope to continue his solid start in international play.