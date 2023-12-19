MLB Writers Rank Five Teams Over Red Sox Prioritizing Free Agent Pitcher

The Boston Red Sox remain involved for Japanese starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but where do they rank with other contenders in terms of pure need?

Most Red Sox fans and media members would probably say fairly high, given Boston’s rotation struggled to stay healthy and pitch deep into games, taxing the bullpen down the stretch.

At the national level, writers from MLB.com believe that other big markets teams have a greater need than Boston for the market’s top starter.

Every team could use Yoshinobu Yamamoto – but who needs him the most? pic.twitter.com/RLzYFcKVDq — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 19, 2023

In a survey shared by MLB Network, here is the group’s priority list for teams, including the Red Sox, pursuing Yamamoto:

1. New York Yankees

2. San Francisco Giants

3. New York Mets

4. Toronto Blue Jays

5. Los Angeles Dodgers

6. Boston Red Sox

7. Chicago Cubs

8. Philadelphia Phillies

While all of those teams could benefit by adding the 25-year-old to their rotation, the Red Sox have an extreme need to make a splash, specifically at the top of the rotation to set the table for talented young starters in Brayan Bello and Kutter Crawford as well as veteran lefty Chris Sale.

Yamamoto’s signing period ends on Jan. 4, 2024, setting the stage for an anticipation-filled decision for Boston and several other clubs.