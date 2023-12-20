Taylor Swift’s return to Gillette Stadium sparked animated reactions from Patriots fans, and it turns out Travis Kelce did his best not to join in with them.

Swift enjoyed every bit of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 27-17 win over New England last Sunday. There was plenty of fanfare for the global pop star before the game, and video even caught Kelce getting in on the hype before the Week 15 contest.

The majority of fans at Gillette Stadium showed support for Swift when she was shown on the jumbotron, which starkly contrasted NFL fans’ online reaction whenever she’s mentioned. It was something that brightened Kelce’s spirits during the game.

“They showed Taylor at the game and you don’t see an entire home team fanbase go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team’s colors,” Kelce said this week on his “New Heights” podcast, per Sports Illustrated. “Just shows you how amazing that girl is.

“They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen. There might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing, but for the most part, everybody was (expletive) screaming their tail off for her. I was trying to keep it cool. I was like, ‘Don’t show your cards, don’t show your cards.’ It was fun.”

The Chiefs tight end had a disappointing game despite the good mood he was in about the Swift moment. He had five receptions off seven targets for 28 yards, and his end-zone flop generated a strong reaction from Swift, which was a welcome sight from New England cornerback Myles Bryant.

“Shoutout to the Patriots and New England,” Kelce said. “Taylor’s on record saying that stadium is one of the funnest she’s played at, so for them to show her is, I guess, showing her some love, so shoutout to the Patriots for doing that.”

Kelce’s praise and admiration for his girlfriend got fans of the relationship buzzing online as the romance between the stars continued to grow and develop.