Could Yoshinobu Yamamoto Decision Be Influenced By Ex-Red Sox?

The Boston Red Sox, much like everyone else, are still waiting on Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s free-agency decision.

It’s not too far from being made, as the 25-year-old must sign by Jan. 4, per Major League Baseball-Nippon Professional Baseball posting rules, but there are still a few things that need to be ironed out. That has given folks plenty of time to prognosticate, which is perfect for the over-reactionary world of free agency.

We’re no better than anyone else.

In an appearance on the “Baseball Isn’t Boring” podcast Wednesday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora (kind of) discussed Boston’s place in the Yamamoto sweepstakes. He wasn’t able to give much information, but countered a recent report regarding the three-time Eiji Sawamura Award winner’s recent trip to the East Coast with something that got us thinking.

Story continues below advertisement

“I cannot tell you whether he did or did not visit Fenway (Park), but I think he knows a lot about Fenway,” Cora told Rob Bradford. “He has friends. … We’re not talking about (Masataka Yoshida), either. We’ve got guys that played with him this year, that had the experience of playing in New York, that had the experience of playing in Boston, experience playing in Houston. He’s had the experience of playing with ex-MLB players. They have the inside information of a lot of stuff.”

It would appear Cora is talking about someone in particular, and though we can’t confirm that, there’s one man that fits the criteria laid out by Boston’s bench boss.

Marwin Gonzalez spent part of just one season with the Red Sox, being traded back to the Houston Astros in the middle of the 2021 campaign. He’d follow that up with a short stint in New York, where he played 85 games for the Yankees before finding a new home in NPB.

His team in Japan? The Orix Buffaloes.

Story continues below advertisement

Gonzalez and Yamamoto only spent one season together, so it’s not like they’re famous friends, but it is interesting to note considering how much Yamamoto reportedly values the opinion of ex-major leaguers. It’s a stretch to say Gonzalez has a say in the ultimate decision, but it wouldn’t be to say he could have an influence.