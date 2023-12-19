MLB Insider Names Red Sox Among Teams ‘Vying’ For Yoshinobu Yamamoto

For every rumor that has swirled in recent weeks about Japanese starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Boston Red Sox have remained right in the middle of the conversation.

The top starting pitcher on the market continues to meet with teams as his price tag heads higher on a nine-figure total. While appearing on “Fair Territory,” The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal named the Red Sox as one of seven teams ‘vying’ for the 25-year-old starter.

Rosenthal also noted that Boston made a “big bid” for Yamamoto as several contenders made their own pitches.

Story continues below advertisement

With the end of his signing window approaching in the early days of January, Yamamoto’s decision could come at any time as the Red Sox await the news.