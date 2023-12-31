Lions head coach Dan Campbell was filled with frustration late Saturday night, and understandably so.

For a moment, it looked like Campbell and company were going to leave Dallas with a significant Week 17 win. The Lions appeared to take a one-point lead over the Cowboys with a slick two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter, but the score was wiped away due to an arguably bogus penalty call. Detroit wasn’t successful on its next two-point try and it walked out of AT&T Stadium with a 20-19 loss.

A visibly irked Campbell was asked by the Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett about his emotions after the game. The Lions head coach quickly fired back at Birkett but eventually apologized.

“Would you be frustrated right now? I don’t like losing, Dave,” Campbell told Birkett, per a video shared by Awful Announcing. “That’s what happened — we lost — and that bothers me, you know? It bothers me. I don’t like having an ‘L.’ So, that’s the frustration. I’m sorry. I don’t mean it at you.”

It wasn’t a run-of-the-mill defeat for Detroit, which surely was part of the reason why Campbell was fuming. Had the Lions defeated the Cowboys, Campbell’s side would have guaranteed itself a top-two NFC seed and entered Week 18 with the No. 1 spot still on the table.