Deebo Samuel thought he had receipts, but he proved to be duped.

Samuel recently was involved in a back-and-forth with Cam Newton, who first drew the ire of the 49ers star when he labeled Brock Purdy “a game manager” rather than a “difference-maker.” Newton received some validation Monday night when Purdy threw four interceptions in San Francisco’s ugly home loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and the 2015 NFL MVP appeared to celebrate his take with a Christmas Day tweet.

That brings us to Wednesday when Samuel appeared on the “Up & Adams” show and ordered Newton to stop texting him. The Niners’ dual threat also thought it was “crazy” the former star quarterback requested a podcast appearance after besmirching Purdy.

This prompted a follow-up from Newton, who issued a video response to Samuel in which he claimed to have never contacted the fifth-year pro since he does not have his phone number. Samuel tried to expose Newton by releasing screenshots of supposed texts between the two, but it turns out the 2021 Pro Bowl selection exchanged messages with a stranger who impersonated Newton by using his patented symbol-based font.

Story continues below advertisement

Outing yourself as a victim of a prank is a tough look, but Samuel clearly was not sweating it. The 27-year-old appeared to address the matter via X on Wednesday night.

“The fact y’all take this so serious. Not in my feelings I actually think it’s funny if you know me!!!” Samuel posted.

Furthermore, Samuel has more important things to worry about than internet drama. After getting embarrassed by Lamar Jackson and company in primetime, the NFC West champions can clinch the conference’s No. 1 seed in Week 17 with a win and losses from the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles.