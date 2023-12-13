Cam Newton’s recent take on the NFL quarterback landscape did not sit well with Kimberley A. Martin.

On the latest episode of his “4th & 1” show, Newton argued that some of the league’s better signal-calls — including MVP frontrunners Brock Purdy and Dak Prescott — are “game managers” and not “difference-makers.” The take prompted a fiery response from Martin, who took the 2015 MVP to task Wednesday morning on ESPN’s “Get Up.”

“In the year of 2023, where it’s all about NFL backups, where is Cam? Not on an NFL roster, right?” Martin said. “So he’s talking about all of these ‘NFL game managers’ — he sounds like people literally tweeting at me from their basement. Like, you are at home watching me. Just turn the TV off. Like, it sounds so foolish.”

Newton’s status as an NFL free agent aside, the take veered on the side of ridiculous. Some of the best quarterback play this season has come from Prescott and Purdy, and they’re both big reasons why their respective teams rank among the most legitimate Super Bowl contenders. Perhaps the argument was a product of sour grapes from Newton, who hasn’t been on an NFL roster since 2021.

But if history tells us anything, Newton won’t backtrack on his quarterback stance. If anything, he’ll double down on it in his patented charismatic fashion.