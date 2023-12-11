A certain call in the Week 14 Bills-Chiefs game had the football world buzzing Sunday evening.

An offsides penalty on Kadarius Toney wiped away what would have been an incredible go-ahead touchdown for Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium. And after Travis Kelce’s impressive heads-up play late in the fourth quarter, Buffalo went on to hand the reigning Super Bowl champions their third loss in four games.

Patrick Mahomes was leading the charge of complaining about the game-changing call, and the Chiefs quarterback was joined by his wife and countless KC fans. But Scott Zolak couldn’t wrap his head around those gripes, as the former New England Patriots quarterback believes the tape painted a very clear picture.

“Don’t understand the ticky tack (expletive) about letting the Chiefs call slide,” Zolak posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday morning. “He was a HALF YARD offsides!!”

Footage of the play shows Toney was well beyond the line of scrimmage when the ball was snapped, which is what head referee Carl Cheffers harped on when he explained the call after the game. But that didn’t stop Andy Reid from accusing Cheffers and company of making an “embarrassing” call at a high-pressure point in the contest.

Kansas City will try to bounce back Sunday when it visits the New England Patriots.