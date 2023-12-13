FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick wouldn’t entertain questions Wednesday about an explosive new report about his job status.

NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran on Monday reported New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft already “decided” to part ways with Belichick at the end of the season.

The head coach was asked three times about his coaching future during his Wednesday morning news conference. Each time, he offered the same response, saying he’s only focused on this Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium.

Question: Is it your understanding that Robert will not ask you to be back next season?

Belichick: “Yeah, I’m getting ready for Kansas City. That’s what I’m doing.”

Do you want to keep coaching? Is that something you want to continue to do?

“Yeah, I’m getting ready for Kansas City.”

Have you and Robert discussed your future beyond this season?

“I’m getting ready for Kansas City.”

Curran said his sources made it “very clear” after the Patriots’ Nov. 12 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany that Kraft planned to move on from Belichick. It’s unclear whether that split would come in the form of a firing, a trade or a mutual parting of ways.

The 3-10 Patriots were officially eliminated from playoff contention over the weekend and are on track to land the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. They have four games remaining: this Sunday against Kansas City, at Denver on Christmas Eve, at Buffalo on New Year’s Eve and home against the New York Jets in Week 18.

That matchup would be a fitting capper for Belichick, who spurned the Jets to join the Patriots in 2000 and won each of his last 15 games against the longtime AFC East rival.