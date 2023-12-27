Jacoby Brissett has a special place in New England Patriots history, as he played a fairly significant role in their pursuit of Super Bowl LI during his rookie season in 2016.

He’ll likely never top that, but he can do the organization a gigantic favor in 2023.

The Washington Commanders made a quarterback change Wednesday, as head coach Ron Rivera announced Brissett will start against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17. That puts the 31-year-old in line to try and win some games and might give the Patriots a clearer path to a top-three pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Let us explain.

The Commanders and Patriots have the same record, sitting at 4-11 as they enter Week 17. Washington, though, is projected to finish with the No. 3 pick, while New England sits at No. 4 due to the difference in their strength of schedule.

If both teams lose out, the Patriots would finish with a higher pick. There’s no guarantee that New England will lose either of its two remaining games, however, having beaten both the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets earlier this season. That’s why, to avoid all of the confusion, Patriots fans should be rooting for Brissett to steal a win from either the 49ers or Dallas Cowboys in Washington’s two remaining games.

Brissett played well in relief appearances recently, throwing for 234 yards and three touchdowns after replacing Sam Howell each of the last two weeks. If he can keep that pace, perhaps the Commanders can steal a win and improve the Patriots’ odds at a top-three selection.