Injured Patriots Safety Shares Social Media Excitement Vs. Broncos

New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers did not suit up for the Week 16 visit to Denver to battle the Broncos.

Just because he missed the game with a hamstring injury doesn’t mean he isn’t locked in for the primetime showdown.

Peppers showed his support for his Patriots teammates on X, formerly known as Twitter, as New England looks for win No. 4 against the Broncos.

The New England safety had shoutouts for Ezekiel Elliott, Bailey Zappe, Mack Wilson, Christian Barmore and Demario Douglas among others:

Story continues below advertisement

Zappe going stupid!!! — JP5 (@JabrillPeppers) December 25, 2023

Yessssirrrrrrrrr Zeke!! — JP5 (@JabrillPeppers) December 25, 2023

He can not guard you pop🤣 — JP5 (@JabrillPeppers) December 25, 2023

@MackWilSr been in his edge rusher bag for some time now!! Check the tape — JP5 (@JabrillPeppers) December 25, 2023

Peppers has been instrumental in a down year for the Patriots, tallying 76 tackles with a fumble recovery, a forced fumble and two interceptions.

As Peppers urged his teammates on, New England posted 20 points in the third quarter as the Patriots looked for the gift of victory on Christmas Eve.